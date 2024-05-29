And the new team behind the venue have revealed that they’ve been able to slash prices on certain drink after ‘cutting out the middle man.’
Snugborough-based brewery Odin announced earlier this month that it’s taken over the well-known Thirsty Pigeon pub.
It comes after father and son duo Robert McAleer Senior and Junior said they’d be leaving the establishment after running it for more than a decade.
Odin Brewery also owns the award-winning Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey, and Traf manager Steph Tiesteel has made the journey south to start their latest venture in the capital.
The initial changes to the pub are described as ‘basic’, with promises of more significant renovations to come.
This approach ensured that the pub is operational and can welcome visitors to the Isle of Man TT.
Steph Tiesteel, the new general manager, says eventually the Thirsty Pigeon will mirror the Trafalgar, and ironically both are located on Nelson Street, albeit in different towns. She said: ‘It’s going to be a real drinkers pub right in the middle of Douglas.
‘I think Douglas needs something like this, there are a couple around, but it’ll be a good old regular ale drinkers pub.’
When operated by the McAleer’s, the pub was an extremely popular venue, and Steph is confident the regulars will make a return.
‘I think they’ll come back gradually, we’ve been closed for a good two and a half weeks, which wasn’t the intention, but they’ll drift back eventually, especially with the price of the Odin’s beer.
‘Now Odin Brewery own the pub they’re able to sell the beers cheaper because you cut out the middle man.
‘A pint of Mild for three pound and thirty pence!’
Renowned as a live music venue, Steph explained that will return in the coming weeks and months.
She said: ‘Live music will return in the future but at the moment we’re just concentrating on getting it right, there will be a few music performances here and there, but we just want to concentrate on getting it right for the drinkers.’
Plans for a full makeover are slated for the beginning of next year.
For now, the team has extended the bar area to provide staff with more room to serve.
Steph also assured Trafalgar regulars that the Ramsey pub remains in good hands under the guidance of her daughter, Nikki Hudson, who has worked there for almost six years. Friday and Saturday nights the pub will be open until midnight, but for the rest of the week it’ll operate from 11am to 11pm.