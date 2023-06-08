While the town’s commissioners have complained about the standard of building at Reayrt Aalin, the company that constructed the properties has hit back.
The local authority plans to knock down 36 houses at Reayrt Aalin in 18 months’ time, saying they are beyond economic repair.
The decision was taken after a recent quote suggested that for each house to be renovated, it would cost £100,000.
Hazel Hannan, chair of Peel Commissioners, suggested that the houses were sub-standard when they were built but she also admitted that there had been a lack of maintenance. Every house is owned by the Peel Commissioners.
Dandara, the company that built the properties, said: ’The properties in question were built for Peel Commissioners around 30 years ago, using same materials and to the same high standards as the adjacent private developments of Ballagyr Park and Mourne View, which have been very well-maintained by their owners and remain in good condition.
‘The project was overseen by central government’s housing department’s clerk of works and signed off by a very experienced and professional building inspector employed by Peel Town Commissioners.
‘They were subsequently handed over to the commissioners, who have been responsible for the ongoing management and maintenance of these properties ever since.’
Mrs Hannan said: ‘We’ve had reports about the state of the properties and the cost that it would cost to refurbish them, which would be around £100,000 per property.
‘That wouldn’t bring them up to modern standards. All it would do is give the outside protection, like a new roof, new render, new windows and window openings, that sort of thing, which we felt was putting more money into something which didn’t improve the living conditions for our tenants.
‘We are landlords. We have a responsibility to our tenants. We are taking quite significant rent from people these days and it was felt that instead of pouring good money into these properties with no guarantee of the future or if they are able to cope with the changes in heating and that sort of thing, it would be better to rebuild.’
She said that the houses were damp and had issues with drafts.
Mrs Hannan added: ‘One of the tenants said that the materials used were sub-standard. That tenant got structural engineers to come to their house, and said that the cladding had not been to the regulated standard of the property.’
She added: ‘You have only got to look at the outside of the properties to see that they are sub-standard.’
When the properties were built they were subject to and approved under regulations.
Mrs Hannan said: ‘When houses get built, they have got to get by-law approval, and following on from that approval, inspectors go on a regular basis and do inspections, the commissioners were by-law officers at the time.’
Mrs Hannan added: ‘People recognise that there is a problem with the properties, and I think possibly over the years, there’s been a lack of maintenance, which has been the commissioners’ responsibility over the last 30 years.
‘The residents have kept their houses very well within their abilities, but there’s lots of work on properties that need to be done on a regular basis.
‘Whilst residents have looked after their properties, there’s a limit on what they can do to the outside of the buildings.’
The commissioners have had a meeting with the residents, and this week have left a letter at each house.
She said: ‘We hope that the tenants will respond to our letters as quickly as they can, to the concerns that they’ve got with their properties, so that we can proceed, as that will be part of our business plan.’
Mrs Hannan said that in the next month, the commissioners aim to submit their business plan.