Tuesday afternoon's Manannan sailing between Heysham and Douglas has been delayed after it was forced returned to the Lancashire port because of a medical emergency on board.
The Steam Packet's fast craft, which is covering the route while the Ben-my-Chree is in dry dock for maintenance, left Heysham at 2.10pm but returned to Heysham only a few miles into its journey to the island.
It was met by ambulance and coastguard on docking back in Lancashire and a passenger transferred to land.
The vessel eventually resumed its journey at 3.45pm and is expected in Douglas just after 6pm.