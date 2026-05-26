Known locally as the ‘Postman’s Path’ it is quite popular route taking in stunning views as you make your way up to Agneash and along the fields above.
On a warm spring day, we parked up at Ham and Egg Terrace in Laxey and made away up towards the Laxey Wheel. On impulse, we chose to take the new path up towards Agneash rather than carry on along the country lane.
This was a pleasant diversion with beautiful bluebells but in some ways it felt steeper than sticking to the lane.
We arrived at Agneash and dropped in to the quirky Methodist Chapel. Much to our delight, there were refreshments and bottles of water. We decided to take a couple and put some money in the collection box.
We then made our way down a small path to the right as you walk up which can easily be missed.
You have to navigate loose stones as you descend before crossing a bridge and up past a large derelict farm building before heading uphill across fields. We clocked a bird of prey – probably a buzzard – circling above which was a pleasant distraction from the continuing ascent.
Eventually, it flattens out and you can take in the vast panorama with Laxey bay in the distance.
You then have to amble through what is effectively someone’s back garden before you come to a farm track which takes you all the way down the road and past King Orry’s Grave.
This is where I got a huge surprise.
Locals and those who regularly do the walk will be aware but I have asked a few people to check I wasn’t the ignorant outlier.
The main site is already in a rather bizarre location, somehow shoehorned into a housing estate – or should I say, the housing estate seems to have been built round the ancient monument.
The second part is across the road and, basically, in someone’s back garden - there’s a theme here!
The clickbait journalist in me wants to say this is a secret ancient grave. But in reality, there is a sign but it is only something you notice walking down the road on foot. I think you can certainly call it hidden.
After that, you walk down the coast road which takes you back to the start.
That final discovery topped off a very rewarding walk which is a challenge due to its hilly terrain it is but it is a very manageable three or four miles.
It is a perfect spring or summer walk when flowers are in bloom and weather drier and sunnier.