TV presenter Noel Edmonds has been spotted visiting a number of locations across the Isle of Man in recent days as he continues to enjoy island life and share what he describes as a ‘daily dose of positive energy’ with his social media followers.
The 77-year-old, who owns a home on the island and divides his time between the Isle of Man and New Zealand, has been seen at Dhoon, Smeale and Peel since returning for the summer months.
Edmonds, best known for programmes including Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal, has been documenting his visits across the island on Instagram, where he has more than 139,000 followers.
His posts have included images and reflections from some of the island’s most recognisable coastal and countryside locations, including Peel Castle and Smeale Beach.
In recent days, he also visited Glen Dhoon, where he shared a reflective message about the importance of time spent in nature.
‘Sometimes all it takes is a moment in nature to recharge and reconnect with what truly matters,’ he said.
The television presenter returned to the Isle of Man during TT 2026 after signing up to become a TT marshal for the first time.
He even issued a staunch defence of the organisers, adding: ‘I know social media will be alive with comments criticising the organisers and challenging the decision, but I personally think that Gary Thompson, Clerk of the Course, has had a very difficult time.’
Edmonds has since said he hopes to take part in the role in 2027.
His connection with the island has grown following his decision to purchase a property in Bride, alongside his principal home in New Zealand.
Since then, he has become a familiar face at a range of local events and locations, with sightings reported at the Southern Agricultural Show, in town cafés, and at community gatherings, including opening a garden party in Ramsey.
The Deal or No Deal host revealed in January via social media that the bottles had been developed following months of work at his River Haven Vineyard in New Zealand.
While River Haven wines are produced at his vineyard overseas, the new range has been created specifically for the Manx market, making the Isle of Man the only place where the bottles will be available.
Edmonds said the project was another way of connecting with the island community he has increasingly made part of his life.
His recent visits have been met with interest from locals, with many sharing sightings of the television personality at popular island beauty spots and events.