Two Steam Packet sailings are at risk of disruption tonight due to forecasted winds.
Tonight’s 7.45pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham is at risk of disruption or cancellation, which means the return sailing at 2.15am on Thursday morning is also at risk.
A decision on both sailings is set to be made by the ship’s Master by 5.30pm on Wednesday.
The Isle of Man’s shipping forecast states that strong winds are set to develop later in the day, with the possibility of near gale force winds.
Conditions in the sea are also forecast to be ‘occasionally rough’ later this evening.