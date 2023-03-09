Thursday evening's Ben-my-Chree sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of high winds.
The 7.45pm sailing to the Lancashire port and the return trip at 2.15am tomorrow morning have both been disrupted by the weather.
Thursday evening's Ben-my-Chree sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of high winds.
The 7.45pm sailing to the Lancashire port and the return trip at 2.15am tomorrow morning have both been disrupted by the weather.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |