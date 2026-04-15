Letters will begin arriving at households across the Isle of Man next week as the countdown to Census Night 2026 gets under way.
The mail-out, which starts on Monday, April 20, will be phased throughout the week, with every household expected to receive their letter before April 27.
The correspondence will provide details on how to complete census forms ahead of Census Night, which takes place at midnight on Sunday, April 26.
Each household will be given secure online access to its census form, with the digital option described as the quickest and most convenient way to respond, while also helping to reduce costs.
Support will also be available for those who prefer alternative methods. From April 26, residents can request a paper form, complete the return over the phone with a census officer, or arrange a home visit from a field officer. People will also be able to attend the Census Office in person for assistance.
Officials are urging households to complete their forms on April 26 or as soon as possible afterwards, ensuring all information reflects circumstances on Census Night.
The questionnaire includes straightforward questions covering topics such as property type, residency status, nationality and employment.
Households are asked to include everyone who usually lives at the address, even if they are not present on Census Night. This includes students who may be away at university during term time but normally live at home.
People staying in hospitals, residential care settings or the Isle of Man Prison will be counted separately. The Census Office is also contacting organisations where groups of people may be staying, including nursing homes and tourist accommodation.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK said the census provides an essential picture of the island’s population.
He said: ‘The census is vital and every person in every household counts to provide the only comprehensive, detailed and reliable picture of the Isle of Man’s population and how it is made up.
‘This information underpins effective decision-making across government, helping us to plan and deliver essential services such as health care, education and infrastructure.
‘It is also widely used by charities, community organisations and businesses, and over time it gives us an invaluable insight into how our island is changing.’
He added that ensuring everyone takes part would help make the data as accurate as possible, allowing services and policies to better reflect the needs of the community.
Residents who require help can contact the Census Office by email or phone from April 20, while alternative submission options will be available from April 26 for those unable to complete the form online.
Further assistance will also be available through in-person support, ensuring that all residents have the opportunity to take part and that no household is excluded from contributing to the island’s official population record.