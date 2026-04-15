New figures released by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) show lifeboat stations across the Isle of Man were among the busiest in the North West during 2025, as demand for the charity’s services continued to rise.
According to the data, lifeboats across the North West launched 393 times last year, saving 22 lives.
Within this, the Isle of Man’s busiest stations were Port Erin and Port St Mary, underlining the significant role the island’s volunteer crews play in regional search and rescue operations.
Across neighbouring areas, stations in Lancashire and Merseyside also recorded increased activity. RNLI stations in Lancashire – including Morecambe, Fleetwood, Blackpool and Lytham St Annes – attended 196 call-outs in 2025, up from 188 the previous year.
In Merseyside, launches increased from 89 in 2024 to 107 in 2025 across stations at New Brighton, Hoylake and West Kirby.
The RNLI said the figures highlight continued pressure on its network of 238 lifeboat stations, including those on the Isle of Man, where crews respond to a wide range of incidents around the coastline.
Across the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands, RNLI lifeboats launched more than 9,000 times in 2025, assisting 8,290 people and saving 272 lives. The charity described it as its sixth busiest year on record.
In response to the ongoing demand, the RNLI is encouraging public support through its national fundraising campaign, the ‘Mayday Mile’, which aims to help fund its lifesaving work.
Participants are challenged to cover a mile a day throughout May, whether by jogging, walking or other activities.
All funds raised will go towards supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving services at sea.
More information about the fundraiser, or how to donate, is available online.