Public opinions and memories after the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sheila Hall and Charles Hall (Bride)
This week we asked people about whether the Queen’s death was personally significant to them, and how they felt about the commemorations being held in honour of her.
Speaking to Charles Hall about hearing the news, the Bride resident told us: ‘We were just talking about it, and then all of a sudden we saw the announcement online, and it was a real shock.’
‘She’s been a real asset to the country,’ Sheila Hall added.
Asked about the commemorations here, she said: ‘We kind of miss out, don’t we? We don’t have the visits, King Charles isn’t going to pop in here like he’s been doing in Ireland and Scotland.’
And as to whether the Queen’s death has made them feel closer to the monarchy, Sheila said: ‘Certainly there’s comfort in tradition.
‘I think [her death] has come now, at a time when everyone’s been through lockdowns and all the things that have been happening in the world, this has been another big blow in a way’.
When we spoke to Bob and Maree Farrimond, who were visiting from Wiltshire, Bob said: ‘I’m a bit surprised that the funeral was on a Monday, because Winston Churchill was on a Saturday, and so was Princess Diana. But they made it a bank holiday, which is good.’
And Maree told us: ‘Obviously the TV has really gone for overkill, and I think it can affect people’s mental health.
‘Because in a way, it’s compelling and you watch it and get drawn in.’
She continued: ‘And it is grief, we’re all sad. But she was a gracious lady, she was 96, and she lived a good life.
‘I think Nicola Sturgeon said, reading from Ecclesiastes “There’s a time for everything”.
‘And we’ve been so blessed by the fact that this has been our time and place with her being monarch.
‘And Charles has got big boots to fill, but I’m sure he will do his bit, be as gracious as he can be, and be a good King’.
Bob added: ‘Not many people start a new career at 74!’
Sandra Shefford, from Peel, said: ‘The ceremony and the pomp about it has been wonderful, it’s huge, and it should be huge.
‘And I think it shows how much the British loved her, I haven’t heard anyone say anything negative about the commemorations.’
And Charlie Shefford told us about how he found out about the news on Instagram.
Asked about whether the sentiments were the same amongst the younger generation, Charlie said: ‘I’d say it’s quite mixed.
‘Because there are people that don’t really care too much about the monarchy, and then they only care about the inconvenience to them.
‘But they get a day off, so that’s keeping some of them happy,’ Sandra added.
Talking with and Sarah Turner from Ballasalla said: ‘I think it’s significant to everyone, because who else has reigned for 70 years?
‘I think it’s right that all the shops shut on Monday, it’s teaching our children something as well, teaching the next generation,’ she added.
Malgorzata Simpson, Maughold, talked about how, when she came to England from Poland in 1969, she would follow the events the Queen attended with ‘great fascination’, having no royal family back home.
In particular, she remembered watching the Queen carry out the investiture of Prince Charles, after which she wrote a letter back to her parents ‘describing every detail of it’.
