Thoughts on Tynwald Day

With Tynwald Day fast approaching, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public how they celebrate the Manx holiday and whether they feel the annual event could be improved.

Tynwald Day, held on July 5 every year, is where parliament sit for a special session at Tynwald Hill where all laws passed during the previous year that have gained royal approval are read aloud.

A selection of stalls and games are on offer to encourage families and friends to attend, with entertainment on Tynwald Day showcasing the diversity the island has to offer.

Tynwald Hill, located at St John’s, is the four-tiered hill that is one of the island’s most distinctive landmarks and a signal of the Isle of Man’s independence as a self-governing crown dependency.

Lynda and Robert Berry, from Peel, said although they don’t attend Tynwald Day every year, the national day of the island is extremely important.

Lynda Berry, 71, said: ‘We don’t always go but I like the sense of what it means, It’s definitely very important to the Isle of Man.’

When asked if more needs to be done to engage a younger audience to Tynwald Day, Mrs Berry said: ‘Yes definitely. I don’t know how they could do it but yes.

‘It’s something perhaps you don’t appreciate till you do get older, but if you don’t give people the base line then they can’t build on anything and it erodes.’

Jay Skelcher-Maxwell, of Douglas, believes Tynwald Day is a good opportunity for Manx people to have a break from working.

Mr Skelcher-Maxwell, 21, said: ‘I think it’s a good excuse for the Isle of Man to kind of relax and express themselves a bit, if the weather’s nice it’s a lovely day for people to go out.

‘I’m not sure how important it is, but it’s just a reason to celebrate, it’s nice to give something back to the people and if it’s a day off work people will take it.’

‘I’ll be celebrating, probably in the pub!’

David and Christine Holmes, from Douglas, are supporters of Tynwald Day and attend most years.

Mr Holmes, 69, said: ‘We generally do attend each year, but I shan’t be this year.

‘I’m normally in the male choir who are performing in the chapel in the afternoon on Tynwald Day along with a number of others.

‘We generally go along to look at the stalls and it’s a good way to meet people you haven’t seen for many a year.

‘There’s a degree of tradition in Tynwald Day and it’s important to hang on to that, it’s a place where you meet people.

‘It’s a big part of our heritage and it’s been going on for 1,000 years so it’s important.’

Christopher Danaher, 31, thinks Tynwald Day is a good day for the Manx community.

Mr Danaher, from Bride, said: ‘I think it’s a good event for the community and everyone gets up there, and local companies get to sell their stuff.

‘It’s a great celebration for family and friends, and is filled with concerts, stalls and displays from local Manx people.’

‘It’s always good to celebrate our Manx laws.’

When asked about how the day could improve, Mr Danaher said: ‘Maybe a longer holiday, maybe the Monday and the Tuesday, I think that would be quite good.