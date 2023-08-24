The Steam Packet has described the public response to its Manxman cruise ballot as staggering.
There were more than 4,500 entries.
Before the vessel takes up its full twice-daily services via Heysham, Manxman is scheduled to take the cruise from Douglas along the island's coastline on Sunday. September 17, at 10am.
The company says it can run only one cruise.
;Please bear with us as it will take us a little time to create the bookings.
;We will notify the first batch of ticket holders by Friday, September 1 , via the email address they provided when entering the ballot.
'Please keep a look out for an email from us remembering to check your spam folder too.
'Ticket holders will have until 6pm on Monday, September 4, to confirm that they wish to accept the booking, confirm passenger details and pay their balance.'
Bookings will expire automatically after this date, if not claimed
If there are any remaining tickets left for the cruise after this point, they will be sold to a second batch of randomly selected entrants of the ballot, until all spaces are sold on the cruise.
Tickets for this event are priced at £35 per person.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to buy on board.
As the vessel is not licensed to sell alcohol while it is in Manx waters, passengers who would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage can take their own for this sailing only.