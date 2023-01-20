The Manx Lottery Trust has distributed 25 grants and awarded £47,688 from its community warm spaces fund since its launch in October 2022.
The programme, which is administered by the trust and funded by the Isle of Man Government, will run until the end of March.
The fund is open to a range of community organisations, including charities, churches, and local authorities looking to provide safe, warm, and welcoming spaces for the community throughout the winter period.
Such spaces might include village halls, club headquarters, churches, and community hubs, where clubs and societies may wish to provide a warm, community space to gather, serve hot refreshments, or give residents access to warm items.
With grants available from between £300 and £2,500, a range of community organisations have successfully applied for funding since the programme’s launch in October.
These include Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners, Peel Youth Club, Living Hope, Age Concern Isle of Man, Victim Support and Rushen Heritage Trust.
Funding has been used to facilitate regular community events at warm space venues and to cover the costs of warm items such as blankets and coats, energy bills, hot refreshments, activities, and venue hire.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: ‘The community warm spaces fund was established to help local organisations and charities offer support by providing welcoming spaces for the community to access warmth, social interaction and activities over winter, while helping to lessen the burden of home energy costs.
‘Given the rising costs of living, the awarding of grants has been focused on providing support to those groups working to support those within our community who would most benefit from extra help.
‘It is great to see so many different organisations and charities who have come together to provide events for people to attend this winter.’
Stephen Turner, Manx Lottery Trust chairman, said: ‘The trust has had an overwhelming response to the community warm spaces fund since its launch in October and has received applications from a range of local organisations.
‘It has been wonderful to see the community come together to support those most in need during this difficult time, providing them with safe and welcoming spaces to keep warm, enjoy hot refreshments and socialise with other members of the community.
‘If your voluntary or community organisation, club or society is looking to offer a “warm space”, we would strongly encourage you to apply for assistance. Applying is a simple and straightforward process and can be completed via the Manx Lottery Trust website.’
As ever, certain criteria determine eligibility; support cannot be sought for one-off events, and only charity, voluntary or community organisation or local authorities can apply.
Grants awarded will be £300 to £2,500, with the maximum amount intended for applicants with multiple spaces to heat over the winter period.
The fund closes on March 31.