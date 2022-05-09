Thousands raised during Snaefell sleepover

The ‘Snaefell Sleepover’ in aid of Breast Cancer Now - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

More than £25,000 was raised for the charity Breast Cancer Now via its ‘Snaefell Sleepover’ event at the weekend.

Around 70 participants braved the poor weather on Saturday night to raise the huge amount.

Eighteen Civil Defence Isle of Man volunteers also made the trek up the mountain to protect, guard and guide everyone taking part.

The final total has yet to be announced.