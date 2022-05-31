Threat to take DoI to an equality tribunal

A mobility scooter user is threatening an equality tribunal against a government department after an ‘unfair’ committee selection process.

Eric Corkish, who lives in Ramsey, claims he has been ‘victimised’ by the government.

Following three years of campaigning for better access for mobility scooters on the island’s buses, Mr Corkish applied to be a member of the Bus Vannin Accessibility Steering Group, a committee set up to deal with this within the Department of Infrastructure.

His application was rejected and he was not invited for an interview.

Mr Corkish said: ‘I think it’s absolutely disgraceful because I’ve done three years of research on it, I’ve got all the paperwork which the committee could have used, but they have chosen that I shouldn’t be on it, which I say is victimisation.

‘I have already complained about the DoI and the buses, so therefore I was not picked for that committee purely because of the complaint.

‘By right, I should be on that committee and at the very least I should have had an interview. It’s victimisation and that’s why I’m taking up an equality tribunal against the DoI.’

The DoI responded: ‘The process to appoint members with a disability to the Bus Vannin Accessibility Steering Group was formally agreed between the infrastructure minister and the steering group members.

‘The department was very fortunate with the range of experience and knowledge of the applicants, who were assessed anonymously by the steering group against the criteria for appointment.

‘Following assessment, six applicants were invited to interview, based on the information provided in their applications. On the basis of their applications and interviews, two applicants were recommended to the minister for appointment, and have now agreed to share their experience and knowledge with the department.

‘It is likely that the department will need to consult wider on further issues. All applicants have been asked whether they would like to participate in this work and, if so, to confirm their agreement to us keeping their details on file for this purpose.

‘The department is confident that the process undertaken was fair, transparent and not in any way biased for or against any particular individual.’

Mr Corkish argued that ‘little progress’ has been made since the appointment of two more members, adding: ‘This motion went through Tynwald in April last year and in May they said they were going to set up a committee. They asked for two disabled people to apply to be on it and I applied.

‘What I’m worried about is people coming over here from the UK and not being able to use the bus. There’s absolutely no reason why people with mobility scooters can’t get on that bus today.

‘The excuse for why we can’t have mobility scooters on buses is going to come down to cost I imagine because there’s no proper bus stops. That makes no sense because the buses have ramps.’