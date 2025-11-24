Three men accused of involvement in multi-million pound financial crimes have made a further court appearance.
Edward Watkin Gittins, aged 75, of Ballavale Road, Santon, is charged with eight counts of theft, three counts of false accounting, three counts of converting criminal property, three counts of transferring criminal property, one count of fraud by abuse of position, and one count of carrying on with regulated activity, not in accordance with a licence.
Sixty-four-year-old Paul Garrett, aged 64, of Station Road, St John’s, is charged with five counts of theft, and two counts of converting criminal property.
The allegations against those two defendants are said to relate to a period between 2012 and 2019.
Nigel Graeme Kneale, aged 58, of Windermere Avenue, Onchan, is accused of four counts of theft.
The allegations against him relate to a period between 2010 and 2014.
They all made their second appearance before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse on November 20.
The case was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, however, the court heard that more case papers are to be provided to the defence advocates by the prosecution.
It is hoped that committal will now take place on January 15.
Mr Gittins opted to represent himself in court, but was said to be applying for a temporary advocate’s licence in order for a UK advocate to represent him.
Mr Garrett was represented by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, while advocate Jim Travers appeared for Mr Kneale.
The allegations have been described by the prosecution as complex, relating to fraud and false accounting, involving sums of money running into multiple millions of pounds.
Bail has been granted for all three parties in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at their home addresses, and not to leave the island without court consent.