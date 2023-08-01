Four people have appeared in court after an alleged incident on June 3.
Gerard Reilly, aged 28, of Top Road, Crosby, Charles Frederick Moore, aged 22, of Begoade Road, Onchan, and Holly Abigail Sanders, aged 18, of West Baldwin, are all charged with disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Leigh Hannah Steadman, aged 33, of Top Road, Crosby, is accused of common assault and property damage.
Mr Reilly was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, Mr Moore by Paul Glover, Ms Sanders by David Clegg, and Ms Steadman by James Peterson.
All four advocates asked for an adjournment until August 17 to allow time to review CCTV footage.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 for all four parties.