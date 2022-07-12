Three Manx tourists survive an avalanche

Three people from the Isle of Man have survived being buried in an avalanche.

Harry Shimmin, Sarah Allen and Katie Christian were all on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan, central Asia at the time the avalanche hit.

Mr Shimmin’s footage of the event has gone viral, earning over 950,000 views on his Instagram alone.

It captured the moment the avalanche began to fall and made its way towards him before he eventually ducks behind a boulder as the snow washes over him.

The 27-year-old described it as ‘one of the craziest experiences’ of his life as he was separated from the group of 10 when it happened.

He had left the others to take pictures when he ‘heard the sound of deep ice cracking’ behind him.

Mr Shimmin said online: ‘We’d just reached the highest point in the trek and I separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill.

‘I’d been there for a few minutes already so I knew there was a spot for shelter right next to me.

‘I was on a cliff edge, so I could only run away from the shelter (hence why I don’t move).

‘I left it to the last second to move, and yes, I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away. I’m very aware that I took a big risk.

‘I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started coming over and it got dark and harder to breathe, I was bricking it and thought I might die.’

He added: ‘Behind the rock it was like being inside a blizzard.

‘Once it was over the adrenaline rush hit me hard. I was only covered in a small layer of snow, without a scratch.

‘When I re-joined the group I could see they were all safe, although one had cut her knee quite badly (she rode one of the horses to the nearest medical facility).

‘Another had fallen off a horse and sustained some light bruising.’

Following the event, Mr Shimmin recalled the group ‘laughing and crying’, just ‘happy to be alive’.

‘It was only later we realised how lucky we’d been,’ the captain in the Royal Engineers of the British Army said. ‘If we had walked five minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead.

‘The trail we were supposed to take went right through the path of avalanche.

‘We traversed it afterwards, walking among massive ice boulders and rocks that had been thrown much further than we could have run, even if we acted immediately.

‘To make it worse, the path runs alongside a low ridge, hiding the mountain from view, so we would have only heard the roar before lights out.’

Mr Shimmin described the aftermath of the avalanche as ‘harrowing’, adding: ‘I stared at the roof of my tent for longer than I care to admit that night.