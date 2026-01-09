Victory Café owners have revealed the toll of running the iconic Snaefell Mountain Road hotspot, as frequent road closures and staffing pressures force them to rethink day-to-day operations.
It comes after back in early December the Victory Café’s owners confirmed they will remain at the helm of the former cold war radar station, but are planning significant changes to the way the venue operates.
After initially announcing the café was up for sale in August, Vicky and Benn, who run the café perched at the 31st Milestone on Snaefell Mountain Road, decided the offers they received ‘just do not reflect the true market value and proven long-term potential of Victory Café.’
In a weekend post, co-owner Vicky admitted the realities of life at the café: ‘The road closures… are becoming so frequent now that I worry people are adopting a “the roads are probably closed, so let’s go somewhere else’ mentality”.
She explained that while access remains, many potential customers turn around at the sight of a ‘Road Close’ sign – hitting trade hard.
Vicky also shared the personal impact, saying the burden of lost income falls heavily on her and Benn, despite employing a mix of part- and full-time staff.
‘It is incredibly depressing, building up those magical 000’s in the bank, to see them disappear… it takes aaaaages to get customers back into the mindset of “Oh I know — Victory Café. Let’s go there.’”
The post also lifted the lid on behind-the-scenes shortcuts taken in busier periods.
Vicky admitted some baking and prep had shifted to convenience ingredients, although the café’s legendary carrot cake remains untouched.
‘Apart from our carrot cake, which is legendary… cake mix has slowly snuck in. Uggghhhhh there, I’ve said it. I hang my head in shame and this SHALL NOT CONTINUE! Making cakes is fun!!’
Looking ahead, Vicky said the plan is to simplify the café’s operation while keeping quality high:
‘No more picking and no more stress. That is this plan, Stan.’ This includes reducing weekday openings in favour of special Sunday offerings and private bookings, allowing the café to deliver its home-cooked savoury and sweet treats without staff burnout.
The post also reflected on the challenges of running a modern café compared to fifteen years ago.
Vicky highlighted rising costs, staffing shortages and the unpredictability of road closures, noting: ‘In 2026, a single equipment failure can put a small café into debt. We are working three times harder for the same buck.’
Victory Café remains a firm favourite for TT visitors, locals and fans of the mountain road experience.
Vicky and Benn say the weekend post was a chance to be candid about the realities of the business, while reassuring customers that the café will continue to serve its famed treats, just in a way that keeps the magic sustainable.