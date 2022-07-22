Three more Covid deaths

There have been another three Covid-19 related deaths in the island.

They were confirmed in this week’s public health surveillance report.

This means that the total number of deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 114.

All three of these deaths occurred in nursing or residential homes.

This week saw a decrease or plateau in case numbers across all age groups.

The effective reproduction number (Rt ) increased from 0.4 to 0.6 this week.

It is worth noting that Rt values are sensitive to large fluctuations when daily case numbers are small. Therefore, consideration should be taken of other epidemiological data to gain a true understanding of patterns of spread.