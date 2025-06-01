Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmlsey were involved in the red flag incident that stopped Sunday afternoon’s sidecar qualifying.
The pair came off at Rhencullen during lap two of the three-wheelers’ session. They earlier had posted the second fastest lap of the sidecars opening circuit behind Ryan and Callum Crowe.
An official update from race organisers said: ‘Peter is reported as conscious and talking, with arm injuries.
‘Passenger, Jevan, is reported as conscious and talking, with no reported injuries.
‘Both, Peter and Jevan have been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
‘Further condition updates will be provided in due course.’
The session eventually resumed after the debris from the crash was cleared at 4.20pm with the solo machines taking to the course.