Three prisoners and a prison officer were admitted to hospital after what has been described as a ‘minor infraction’ at Jurby jail.
The incident took place at the Isle of Man Prison on Friday night.
In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs said three inmates and one prison officer were injured and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Three, including the prison officer, did not require further medical care but one prisoner remains in Noble’s Hospital for ongoing treatment.
The spokesperson said: ‘Three prisoners and a prison officer were involved in a minor infraction and offences against good order on Friday night.
‘The nature of the injuries required that those involved were admitted to hospital as a precaution.
‘Two prisoners and the officer did not require any further medical care.
‘Treatment is ongoing for one prisoner.’