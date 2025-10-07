Sure is investing millions of pounds in local connectivity backed by the global knowledge, expertise and scale of the Beyon group. Sure Group CEO Alistair Beak and Beyon CEO Andrew Kvålseth share their vision for how high-speed networks will continue to fuel prosperity, connectivity and possibility for our islands, and why we can all look forward to an ambitious future that has connections at its heart.
Sure is part of Beyon – a technology group born in Bahrain to reach out to the region and beyond with best-in-class solutions covering money, cyber, telecoms, digital transformation and more.
Being part of the Beyon group is “very important, fundamental and informs who we are,” said Alistair. For Andrew, Sure “stands as a key player in Beyon’s connectivity strategy, complementing our other operations.”
Access to greater scale benefits customers
Being part of Beyon gives Sure access to a scale that would otherwise be out of reach for an island-based tech provider. Operational advantages like more efficient procurement ultimately benefit Sure’s customers, as does the ability to share knowledge and best practices with a ready-made peer group.
Sure’s sizeable investment programme has the full backing of Beyon. £100m will be spent across the Channel Islands and Isle of Man over five years to build world-class networks that are the backbone of connectivity and our increasingly digital lives.
Andrew provided the context: “Sure spends about £1,000 per capita in the islands. Extrapolate that to the UK and you’re talking about what would be £60bn. That level of commitment illustrates the scale of our ambition and the impact that we believe world-class connectivity has on driving prosperity. The result will be networks that are fit to serve people on the islands.”
Building the future together
In the Isle of Man, fibre connectivity is making a huge difference to Sure’s customers, who are enjoying the high speeds, reliable connections and unlimited downloads. Sure’s presence in the island has provided stiff competition for the incumbent operator through greater innovation around pricing, products and customer experience – something that has always been appreciated by islanders who value the choice.
Fibre will be complemented by 5G mobile technology.
“5G is going to bring faster speeds and greater coverage across the island and be a leap forward in mobile connectivity,” said Alistair. “This is another significant investment for us and it’s one that will deliver the world-class connectivity that people want and need to live their best digital lives.”
Technology is the foundation for others to build on
Alistair and Andrew agree that despite how exciting they find technology, it’s what people do with it that really counts.
For households, Sure has introduced the Home Tech Team, who visit people when it’s convenient to make sure they’re getting those super-fast fibre speeds, enjoying great WiFi coverage and maximising the connectivity that is being delivered to their property.
Andrew concluded: “Sure is growing thanks to its investments and is laying the groundwork for others to build and grow from – it’s powered by a belief that technology is a way for communities to thrive.”
With world-class networks backed by a global group with specialist expertise and experience, Sure is forging ahead with its purpose to connect our island communities for a better future – an exciting, tech-enabled, collaborative future that is closer than you might think.
