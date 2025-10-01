The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IoMSR) is continuing its campaign to drive decarbonation in maritime by becoming the first flag state to join the SafetyTech Accelerator Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).
The pioneering program aims to accelerate solutions that monitor and reduce methane emissions from ships to help meet the International Maritime Organisation’s greenhouse games emissions targets.
The initiative, brings together shipowners, technology developers, classification societies, and regulators and highlights the importance of collaboration across the maritime ecosystem.
By including flag states like the IoMSR, MAMII ensures that innovation is scaled to meet global regulatory and safety standards.
IoMSR director Cameron Mitchell, said: ‘Joining MAMII further demonstrates the IoMSR’s support for sustainable maritime operations.
‘Collaboration is such an important part of fostering innovation, something we in the maritime industry can improve.
‘The SafetyTech accelerator is a great place for industry to work on solving some of the big “real-world” problems we all face.’
Marius Suteu, managing director of SafetyTech Accelerator, added: ‘The involvement of flag states, classification societies, and regulators is vital to the success of initiatives like MAMII.
‘They are in a unique position to provide early-stage regulatory insights and views on innovative tech – views that you need as early as possible in the development process.
‘The Isle of Man’s leadership sets an important precedent, ensuring that innovative methane abatement technologies are not only developed but are also safely and efficiently integrated into the global maritime fleet.’
The IoMSR was the first flag tooffer reduced registration fees for ships deploying green technology andwas the first flag state to join the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’.
The IoMSR further won the Safety4Sea 2023 Sustainability Award and was one of the earliest supporters of the Eyesea maritime pollution NGO.
It is also embedding sustainability into its daily operations by adopting four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.