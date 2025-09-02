A callous street robber who left his elderly victim on the ground has been jailed for almost three years.
Caley, 29, had denied the charge of street robbery but was found guilty of the offence during a jury trial a few weeks ago.
He also admitted a separate charge of possessing a lock knife on August 27 this year while on bail for the robbery offence.
Caley, care of Isle of Man Prison, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Tuesday for sentencing.
The court heard how the victim was walking down Drury Terrace when she saw Caley close by. Suddenly he approached her and grabbed the handbag from her shoulder, causing the woman to fall to the ground.
She suffered minor injuries during the fall.
Caley then ran off and put the handbag in a wheelie bin. When arrested, he claimed he saw someone else rob the woman and run off but the jury saw through his lies.
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Roger Kane, the pensioner said: ‘Since the incident I have found it tough physically and mentally.
‘I was walking to the nearby shops and had never felt unsafe in the area. But I have struggled to leave my home address since.
‘But I push myself to go out or my fear will result in losing my independence and I don’t want that taken away from me.
‘What happened is unfair and it has knocked my confidence and I’m not sure I will fully recover.
‘I have osteoporosis and I am surprised I didn’t suffer more serious injuries when I fell to the ground.’
While on bail for the robbery, Caley was reported absence from his accommodation in Tromode House on August 27 this year which was a breach of his conditions. When arrested he was found with a lock knife in his possession.
He was charged with possession of a bladed article and admitted the offence at the lower court.
Defence advocate Paul Glover told the court his client suffered from mental health issues which could be linked to the offending and pointed out Caley had not received the help he needed.
Mr Glover said: ‘My client is a complicated character and there is a lot going on.
‘There have been systematic failures in his care since the age of 15 and he has been let down and has had no family support. It is a tragic and awful situation.
‘He has committed offences as a cry for help to get the support he needs.’
Mr Glover argued for ant sentence to be suspended but Deemster Graeme Cook said such street robberies are very rare in the Isle of Man and a message needs to be sent out that they will not be tolerated.
He added: ‘This type of offence can only justify an immediate custodial sentence.’
Caley was jailed for 28 months for the street robbery and was handed another three months consecutively for possession of the lock knife.