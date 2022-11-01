Tickets on sale for direct flights to Spain next year
Subscribe newsletter
C.I. Travel Group are selling the flights to Malaga on the Costa del Sol.
It follows on from the success of the company’s of direct flights from the Isle of Man to Palma in Majorca this summer.
Flights on this route to the Balearic Island will also take place again in 2023, but for an extended season between May and September.
Robert Mackenzie,managing director of the Jersey-based group said: ‘We are very pleased to announce a new direct flight connection for Isle of Man residents to Malaga for October next year. The climate in that part of Spain remains warm and sunny in October and so makes this is a lovely time of year to visit the resorts around Malaga or explore Andalucia.’
Recently appointed Ronaldsway airport director Gary Cobb said: ‘We are delighted to see C.I Travel increase its services from Isle of Man with direct flights to Malaga for autumn 2023, in addition to its service to Palma.
‘It is extremely encouraging to hear bookings have gone so well on the Palma route, and we wish the company every success with its latest venture.’
There are options to book flight-only or an inclusive holiday at a wide choice of hotels in resorts including Marbella, Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Estepona.
Flights to Malaga depart every Saturday from September 30 to October 28, including the week of autumn half-term.
As with the Majorca programme, the route will be operated by BA CityFlyer, a subsidiary of British Airways using the Embraer 190 jet aircraft. Flying time is around three hours.
Flights go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, November 3 and customers will be able to book online through www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone on 01534 496600.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |