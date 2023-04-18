The government has prohibited the use of TikTok on its phones, but some exemptions do apply, with the TT’s official page having more than 51,600 followers.
Two ministers have responded to questions on the use of the Chinese-owned app within the gov, which was officially banned by the UK’s government in March.
Both questions came from John Wanneburgh (Douglas North) and relate to the government’s policy on the app and whether Visit Isle of Man (the modern-day equivalent of the Tourist Board) is considering its use.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan replied to his question saying: ‘A risk-based approach is adopted for the use of ByteDance applications, which include TikTok, on government-issued devices. This has determined that they are prohibited, but their use may be allowed by exemption.’
While Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said that the app doesn’t currently feature in Visit Isle of Man’s current strategy but that it does ‘have a registered account for potential future use’.
TikTok, like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, are used by tourism bodies across the world to promote their cities or countries as destinations.
Mr Johnston said: ‘Visit Isle of Man will be considering the expansion of their social media marketing strategy, which will potentially include the use of TikTok, in Q2 2023 [April, May and June]. In bringing forward any future proposals, Visit Isle of Man, will adhere to any government guidance or policies in place to ensure data and cyber security.’