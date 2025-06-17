Tim Cowsill has been appointed as the new chief officer of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having joined government in 2018 and developed his knowledge and experience at the Department for Enterprise.
During this time with DfE, he supported the development of government agency Business Isle of Man and worked across a broad range of economic sectors. Prior to joining the public service, he worked in international banking.
Mr Cowsill will take up the post on August 1, succeeding Scott Gallacher, who is returning to the southern hemisphere for family reasons.
He said: ‘I’m thrilled to be starting this role after a rewarding seven years at the Department for Enterprise.
‘I’ve worked closely with DEFA throughout that time and seen first-hand the breadth of its work and the dedication of its team.
‘It will be an honour to lead such an important department. I look forward to working with Scott and the Minister over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.’
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber MHK said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Tim to the department, having worked closely with him on the food and drink restructure and the built environment reform programme.
‘His experience in both government and the private sector will be a real asset to DEFA at a time of significant opportunities and challenges.
‘I would like to thank Scott for his strong leadership and commitment to the island.’
DEFA plays a role in many areas such as protecting the environment, supporting sustainable food production and enabling economic opportunities on the land and at sea.