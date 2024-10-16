With a busy itinerary and several key engagements, here’s everything you need to know, including the key times and details of her visit.
Arrival at Isle of Man Airport
Princess Anne’s royal visit will begin just after 11am with her arrival at The Jet Centre, Ronaldsway Airport.
Upon arrival she will be greeted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who will introduce her to to several dignitaries, including:
- Hilary Leece, Chief of Staff, Office of the Lieutenant Governor
- Russ Foster, Chief Constable, Isle of Man Constabulary
- Peter Quayle, Captain of the Parish of Malew
- Andrew Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer, Opuljets Limited
Following her airport arrival, Her Royal Highness will travel to Peel, where she is expected to arrive at Peel Cathedral at approximately 11.35am.
Once there, she will be presented to:
- Chief Minister Alfred Cannan
- President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly
- Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson
- The Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey, Dean of Peel Cathedral and Chairman of the Cathedral Quarter Trust
Some 350 invited guests will attend a special thanksgiving service at the cathedral, during which Princess Anne will read a Lesson.
As patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, she will also unveil an engraved floor stone to mark the £2 million redevelopment project of the cathedral.
New features include underfloor heating, additional toilets, a kitchen, a chapel, and a new south entrance door.
Princess Anne will meet with donors, project architects, and engineers who have contributed to the restoration.
Visit to the House of Manannan
After departing Peel Cathedral, Princess Anne will arrive at the House of Manannan in Peel at 1.15pm.
She will be welcomed by Sea Cadets lining the entrance and island school children waving flags to greet her,
Sir John Lorimer will then introduce her to:
- Allen Corlett, Captain of the Parish of German
- Jonathan Hall, Chair of Manx Museum and National Trust
- Pauline Wall, Head of Operations, Manx National Heritage
- Allison Fox, Curator, Manx National Heritage
- Connie Lovel, Chief Executive, Manx National Heritage
During the tour, she will meet representatives from the government’s Department of Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as members of the local fishing industry.
Operational managers from the island’s five RNLI stations will also brief Her Royal Highness on the RNLI’s work.
In the House of Manannan’s reception area, Princess Anne will meet RNLI staff, local farmers, fishermen, and other community members.
A musical group, ‘Mine’s a Shanty,’ will perform a sea shanty, and Her Royal Highness will sign the visitors’ book.
Outside, the Mariners Choir will sing Ellan Vannin, and nine-year-old Aalish Williams will present a posy to Princess Anne.
Conclusion of the visit
Princess Anne’s visit to the Isle of Man will conclude shortly after 2pm, as she departs the House of Manannan and travels back to Isle of Man Airport to return home.