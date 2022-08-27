Today’s Manx Grand Prix schedule
Saturday 27th August 2022 6:02 am
Manx Grand Prix
Today’s Manx Grand Prix schedule:
11:00
Roads Close
11:30
Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]
12:45
Dunlop Lightweight Manx Grand Prix [2-laps]
14:45
MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
17:15
Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [3-laps]
18:45
Roads Open
