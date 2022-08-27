Today’s Manx Grand Prix schedule

Saturday 27th August 2022 6:02 am
Manx Grand Prix 2022
Manx Grand Prix

Today’s Manx Grand Prix schedule:

11:00

Roads Close

11:30

Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]

12:45

Dunlop Lightweight Manx Grand Prix [2-laps]

Start List

14:45

MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]

17:15

Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [3-laps]

18:45

Roads Open

