Today’s Manx Grand Prix timetable

Wednesday 24th August 2022 6:28 am
Manx Grand Prix ()

Today’s Manx Grand Prix timetable:

12:30

Roads Close

13:30

Senior & Classic Superbike

14:45

Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

16:30

Roads Open

18:00

Roads Close

18:20

Senior & Classic Superbike

19:10

Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

No later than 21:00

Roads Open

