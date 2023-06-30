Held in St John’s, the ceremony is believed to date back more than 1,000 years and allows members of the public to present petitions of redress to the Lieutenant Governor.
The process allows people to raise the profile of an issue and can possibly lead to a parliamentary debate if a member of Tynwald picks a petition up.
To ensure your petition is given coverage this year, email details to [email protected] and we can share it.
Petitioners can either hand their document over in person on the day, or ask a member of Tynwald to hand it over on their behalf.
The National Day is a bank holiday in the island and sees large crowds gather at Tynwald Hill to watch new laws promulgated.
Running alongside the formal proceedings, crowds enjoy the traditional fair which has a variety of stalls from local charities, food vendors and traders which are open from 9am till 5pm.
The weather for this year’s Tynwald Day is forecast to be dry and sunny.
This year proceedings get under way at 9.10am with Onchan Silver Band performing until the start of the ceremony at 10am. The ceremony runs until 1pm.
Petitioners are to meet at the Lych Gate, near the church, at 10.15am.
The British Armed Forces are represented each year with a guard of honour and a military band.
This year the King’s Company, First Battalion Grenadier Guards and the British Army Band Catterick will lead the standard bearers representing local organisations to line the processional way from the Royal Chapel to Tynwald Hill.
Following hundreds of years of tradition the procession walk from the Royal Chapel to Tynwald Hill to hear each Act of Tynwald being read out in both Manx and English by the Deemsters, in the presence of all Tynwald members, officials, guests, and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, the King’s representative.
The law, first written down in 1417, and described even then as ‘The Constitution of Old Time’, describes the practice originally established by the Vikings in the 10th century of gathering together to uphold the law, settle disputes, and make decisions affecting the community.
Following the ceremony there are events for the public to enjoy, with attractions across St John’s such as the Viking encampment in Cooil-y-Ree, the Grand Manx Dance on the front green, local choirs in the chapel and dancing and music at the TynwaldFest marquee.