Tuesday evening's Ben-my-Chree sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of forecast strong winds.
The Ben was due to leave Douglas at 8.15pm and return from Lancashire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A decision will be made on whether the Steam Packet's new flagship vessel, the Manxman, undertakes the 8.45am sailing tomorrow will be made no later than 7am.
Those affected by cancellations should contact the company's reservations team on 661661 or 08722 992992 to make alternative arrangements.