A Manx athlete has made history by becoming the first person from the Isle of Man to compete internationally and win her class at two prestigious bodybuilding shows.
Christie Hands recently returned from a highly successful series of competitions in Europe, including the Sweden Grand Prix and a major event in Dublin, where she showcased her strength, poise and dedication to the sport.
At the Sweden Grand Prix, Christie topped her class against 24 other competitors before going on to narrowly miss out on an IFBB Pro Card – one of the most sought-after titles in the sport.
Despite placing second in the overall category against more than 100 international athletes, she fell just short of securing the card, which is awarded to only one athlete per category.
An IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness) Pro Card signifies a step up from amateur to professional status in one of the sport’s most prestigious federations.
To win one, athletes must first win their class, and then outperform all other class winners in the overall category, making Christie’s achievement in Sweden particularly remarkable.
The following week, she travelled to Dublin in Ireland to grace the stage once again.
There, she repeated her class victory, and once more finished runner-up in the overall, narrowly missing out on the IFBB Pro Card for a second time.
Her husband, Danny, said: ‘Christie missed out by just one place both times – an incredible achievement considering the level of competition she was up against.’
However, her season didn’t end there.
This past weekend, Christie took to the stage as a PCA Pro, a professional status she earned in 2024 after winning the Miss PCA Universe Amateur title.
The PCA (Physical Culture Association) is another respected global bodybuilding federation, with Pro status granted only to standout amateurs who win major international titles.
Christie is one of just two athletes from the Isle of Man to ever earn PCA Pro status, joining fellow local competitor Libbie Christian in that elite group.
The sport of bodybuilding is often overlooked, with little local coverage despite the commitment and discipline it requires from competitors.
In a remarkable finale to her competitive streak, Christie won the entire PCA Pro Show on Sunday, claiming a £2,500 cash prize and cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s leading athletes.
Her proud husband Danny said: ‘Christie’s accomplishments are not only inspiring but historic for the Isle of Man. She’s proving that athletes from our small island can compete – and win – on the international stage.’
Christie added: ‘I’d just like to thank Carefour Gym and Jymsupplies.im for all their help and support, it wouldn’t have been possible without them!’
