Total number of Covid cases at 1,887

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the island stands at 1,887 – down from 1,981 yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 237 cases of Covid have been recorded in the island.

Of those, 11 cases were identified through PCR and 226 cases were via lateral flow test.