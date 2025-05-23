Five generations recently came together during a special visit to 107-year-old Evelyn Teare in Ramsey.
Evelyn, who turns 108 in October, was visited by her son Richard Teare and his daughter Debbie Slade, alongside three of her children and two of Evelyn’s great-great-grandchildren.
Talking about the visit, Evelyn’s son Richard said: ‘She got a bit tired, but it went as well as could be expected. She certainly enjoyed the cake!
‘It’s just her memory that is going a bit. She played with her two great-great-grandchildren, but then she was a bit overwhelmed which is to be expected.
‘She received a letter from the Queen when she turned 100, and now receives a letter from King Charles every year after she’s turned 105.’
The four generations below Evelyn are all based in Sussex not far from Gatwick Airport, and only recently decided to come together to visit her at the Grove Mount Residential Home in Ramsey where she has now lived for over ten years.
Evelyn’s grand-daughter Debbie has three children, with two of these - Dan Slade and Bex Slade - recently having children.
Dan’s son Ethan is now eight months old, while Bex’s son Ollie is only three months old, with the generations now increasing from four to five.
The family tree began back in October 1917, when Evelyn was born in Poona, India as Evelyn Hider.
Evelyn was born during the First World War in the town where Badminton was first invented and was the third of five children to Thomas William Keys Hider and Lydia Maud.
Evelyn was educated in various places in England, and later trained as a nurse and midwife, spending the Second World War at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH) in London.
It was here that she worked with the famous novelist Agatha Christie, who was training as an apothecary’s assistant.
While at UCH, she also met the man who would become her husband, the late H. Douglas Teare MHK.
He was, at that time, on the staff of Sir Clement Price Thomas, who was a visiting consultant to UCH.
They were engaged on VE Day, May 8 1945 and were married on VJ Day (Victory over Japan), 15 August, 1945.
They and their three children moved to Keeill ny Magher, Glascoe, Bride, and converted the chapel into a home.
Evelyn and Douglas joined Ramsey Golf Club where Evelyn was women’s captain, vice-president and president over the years.
She has now lived at the Grove Mount in Ramsey for over ten years, and her son Richard said that the care she receives is ‘excellent’.
‘They seem to have excellent staff there,’ he said.
‘They try to get her engaged in as many things as possible, but they also leave her to sleep for a long time if they feel she should.
‘I think the reason she has lived such a long life is because of her independence and doing things of her own account when she was young. She just got on with it.
‘She’s in remarkable health for her age.’