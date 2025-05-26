Matthew Lionel Duxbury appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
He had previously denied two offences of behaviour likely to cause belief violence may be used, but changed his pleas to guilty.
Forty-five-year-old Duxbury, who lives at Lambhill Estate, was fined £600 for the offences and also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was the passenger in a car being driven on the Mountain Road on August 27.
A motorbike with a male and female on was two vehicles ahead.
They then pulled in again at Creg Ny Baa, but said Duxbury got out of his vehicle and walked towards them.
They said they apologised for delaying traffic but Duxbury said: ‘F*****g c***’, and grabbed the male rider's arm.
He was then said to have told the male: ‘F*** off back on the boat. F*****g get back across,’ and invited him round the back of the Creg Ny Baa.
The bikers couldn’t identify Duxbury, but a couple of months later, saw him at Heysham port, and told the police.
He was interviewed and said the bike had pulled out from Windy Corner dangerously.
He said that he had approached them to speak about their manner of riding and that he had been sworn at first.
Duxbury also claimed that he had been pushed first.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client had changed his pleas at the pre-trial review stage, and had therefore avoided a trial and the complainants having to travel.
Duxbury will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £15 per week.