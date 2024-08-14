The annual Tough Mucka obstacle course race, Isle Listen’s largest fundraising event, is set to return to Ballakillowey on Sunday, October 6.
And this year’s event promises to be even tougher and muddier, with organisers inviting individuals and teams to take on the challenge. Inspired by similar adventure races like Tough Mann, Tough Mucka offers participants the choice of a 12km or 7.5km course.
The event kicks off at the Ballakillowey roundabout, with the longer route extending to Carnanes.
Participants who choose the shorter distance can decide on the day to push further if they feel up to the challenge. The course is designed to test endurance and strength, featuring a variety of obstacles that include monkey bars, warped walls, hay bale pyramids, and monkey nets.
For those who enjoy a bit of fun alongside the challenge, there’s even a slip and slide to navigate.
While the course is physically demanding, it also emphasises teamwork, with participants encouraged to help each other overcome the obstacles. Juan Christian, Isle Listen’s community fundraiser and peer-appointed ‘King of Tough Mucka’, highlighted the event’s focus on camaraderie and personal growth.
He said: ‘The satisfaction is getting out of your comfort zone, working in a team and overcoming challenges, making new friends as you throw someone over a wall.
‘Maybe they become your best friend, or when you see that very same person on Strand Street 45 years later, the nod and wink of appreciation is still there. That's what being a Tough Mucka is.’
Last year’s event raised £17,000 for Isle Listen, a charity focused on children’s mental health, particularly in the areas of early intervention and prevention.
This year, the charity hopes to exceed that amount, with all funds going toward essential services, including educational programs in primary schools and a listening service in secondary schools. Isle Listen’s services have become increasingly vital as the prevalence and severity of mental health issues among young people on the Isle of Man continues to rise.
The charity’s wellbeing practitioners have made significant impacts, with recent statistics showing that 41% of young people who previously scored above or near the clinical threshold for mental health concerns have since moved below that threshold after receiving support. However, the need for these services remains urgent, and Isle Listen relies on events like Tough Mucka to fund its programs.
‘With your help, we can continue our work in schools with the aim of the number of referrals decreasing with each year that goes by.
‘We hope that one day there will be no need for the services we provide’, a spokesperson for the charity said. Registration for the event is open on Eventbrite, and both individual and corporate entries are welcome.
For those who prefer to spectate, the event promises to be a lively spectacle with food and drink vendors on-site, including Barista Express, Parish Pantry, Adora Catering, Holy Crepe, and Tapa Viva.