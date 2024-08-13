A seagull was saved from a perilous situation after being caught by a fishing line.
A hook was also discovered lodged through the bird’s beak when the animal was found on the roof of a lodge in Gansey.
The incident is the third reported case of a gull becoming tangled up in fishing gear this summer - sparking concerns about the impact that discarded fishing equipment could have on the Isle of Man’s wildlife.
Manx Wild Bird Aid, a charity that rehabilitates sick, injured or orphaned wild birds and return them to the wild, was told about the plight of the stricken bird via an online message on Monday evening.
A concerned resident had spotted the gull struggling and reached out to the wildlife expert for help.
A volunteer from the organisation responded to the call, arriving at the scene alongside the person who reported the incident. Together, armed with a steady head for heights, they managed to cut the gull free from the fishing line and carefully removed the hook from her beak.
After assessing the bird for any injuries, the volunteer determined that the bird was not seriously harmed and decided to release her immediately.
But this incident is part of a worrying trend, according to experts.
Two previous cases this summer involved gulls entangled in fishing gear, both of which required operations to remove the hooks and, in one instance, netting.
The rise in cases has prompted urgent appeals for fishing enthusiasts to dispose of their equipment responsibly.
Manx Wild Bird Aid is now once again urging members of the public to take greater care in disposing of fishing gear, including hooks, lines, and other materials.
They are also asking beachgoers to be vigilant and dispose of any discarded fishing equipment they may come across while walking on the beach.
‘It's not difficult to do,’ a spokesperson for Manx Wild Bird Aid said.
‘Please ensure you dispose of hooks, lines, and any other fishing gear responsibly.
‘If you see any that’s been discarded while out walking on our beaches, always take the time to bin it too.’