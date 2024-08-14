Douglas – the birthplace of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute – has received two award-winning roses to commemorate the charity’s 200th anniversary.
The orange/gold roses, named ‘With Courage’ by the charity’s supporters in homage to the words of founder Sir William Hillary who said: ‘With courage, nothing is impossible’, are now on display in the Sunken Gardens on Loch Promenade.
Planted near the RNLI commemorative bronze, the two rose bushes were donated to Douglas City Council by the RNLI after the organisation teamed up with award-winning UK grower Peter Beales to create a new rose to celebrate 200 years of saving lives at sea.
The Norfolk company gifted a total of 250 roses. Others are available to buy from the firm’s website with 20% of proceeds going to the RNLI.
As a Douglas resident, Sir William witnessed first-hand the treacherous nature of the sea, witnessing dozens of shipwrecks around the Manx coast and saved many lives with the help of locals.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the authority’s regeneration and community committee said: ‘The rich nautical heritage of the island cannot be better summed up than the lifesaving and fundraising work the RNLI carries out in Manx seas and the countless hours given by dedicated volunteer lifeboat crews in our island community.
‘As a local authority, we are delighted that this collaboration with Peter Beales Roses has resulted in this beautiful rose which perfectly commemorates the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and one of the RNLI’s values which its crews exemplify every day.
‘As the recent award of nine prestigious Green Flags demonstrates, council staff have done a wonderful job in ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best, contributing towards our beautiful city for everyone to enjoy.
‘The “With Courage” roses are a perfect addition.’