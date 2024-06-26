The Tower of Refuge is to be lit up red on July 1-2 and then again from July 4 to 7, as part of Haemochromatosis Awareness Week.
Haemochromatosis is a genetic condition which affects the way iron is absorbed, stored and used by the body.
Excess iron builds up, becoming toxic and affects the body in a number of different ways.
There are many symptoms including arthritis, fatigue, mental health issues (including depression) and abdominal pain, but for most the common symptoms, or early symptoms, are fatigue and joint pain. Symptoms though can vary.
It’s generally found in individuals in later life, but can affect anyone at any age and can cause long-term damage if not treated or detected.
There is presently no cure for the condition, but treatment is available in the form of regular venesections.
Anyone who wants to find out more about the condition, or is concerned they might have symptoms, can speak with their GP or contact the Haemochromatosis UK Society for more information.