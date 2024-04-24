Ramsey Town Commissioners has said it’s ‘shocked and disappointed’ at the closure of one of its towns oldest stores.
Earlier today (Wednesday) Looneys of Ramsey, on Parliament Street, announced it is going to cease trading.
The department store said it had been a ‘difficult decision’ and thanked its ‘dedicated staff’ and all its customers for their ‘loyalty and continued support throughout the years’.
The store, on Parliament Street, is shut today (April 24) to prepare for its closing down sale, which starts tomorrow.
The official day of closure is yet to be announced.
A fresh statement from Ramsey Town Commissioners said the announcement of the ‘well loved and extremely long lived business’ closure came as a shock.
Chairman of the authority said: ‘Looneys has been operating for the last 85 years and it is an iconic business, I am shocked and disappointed to hear the announcement this morning that they are to close.
‘I wish the owners the very best for the future and I will be in contact with the Department for Enterprise to understand what assistance is available to help the staff.’ Juan McGuiness, Ramsey Town Commissioner, said it’s ‘another huge loss to the town’.
And MHK for Ramsey Lawrie Hooper said he was ‘sad to see this news’ and he knows they’ll be missed.