The winning design was submitted by Laura Higgins.
Laura said: ‘There is so much to love about Ramsey, it’s always sunny, we have the best indie shops, loads of history and wildlife and it’s just ace.
‘The cherry blossoms outside the old courthouse were my inspiration for the initial bag design. Sometimes it is the little things that stick in your mind and conjure up lifelong memories and stories told by loved ones.
‘I love that Ramsey is becoming a place for public art and I’m proud to be part of it.’
Juan McGuinness, the commissioner who proposed the initiative, said: ‘The Ramsey tote bags proved to be a great success when introduced last year, as both a practical way to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bags and as a gift for people connected to the town.
‘I wanted the commissioners to continue this concept and saw an opportunity to refresh the design and provide opportunities to our local creative community as well so opened up a design competition.
‘I couldn’t be happier with this vibrant colourful representation of the town by an amazing artist which I am sure will be eye-catching to anyone who sees it out in the wild and I can’t wait to spot people sporting it around the island and beyond when out shopping.’
The new Ramsey tote bags can be bought for £5 from the Ramsey library.