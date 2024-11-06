Manx National Heritage (MNH) is hosting a free event which aims to shed a light on the global efforts to trace missing Holocaust victims and survivors.
Special attention will be paid to Jewish refugees who were held as internees on the Isle of Man in World War Two during the unique day programme.
The event, held at the Manx Museum on Saturday, November 30, is being hosted in partnership with the Wiener Holocaust Library and Royal Holloway, University of London.
This vast archive preserves millions of documents related to the Holocaust and Nazi era, supporting family research and providing insight into Nazi persecution.
An MNH spokesperson said: ‘Manx National Heritage is pleased to host this programme, which will explore the shared past of Holocaust victims and survivors while inviting family historians, heritage practitioners, students, and others with an interest in Jewish and Holocaust history.’
The programme will include an exhibition and talks by leading historians and archivists:
11.30am-12.30pm: Fate Unknown Exhibition Curators’ Talk with Dr. Christine Schmidt, Deputy Director of The Wiener Holocaust Library, and Professor Dan Stone of Royal Holloway, University of London, who will provide an introduction to the exhibit and its exploration of the efforts to trace missing individuals like Zuzana Knobloch and countless others affected by the Holocaust.
1.30pm-2.10pm: Family Research Workshop led by Holocaust researcher Elise Bath from the ITS, offering guidance for those interested in family history and the tracing services provided by the archive.
2.10pm-2.30pm: Aspects of Second World War Internment on the Isle of Man, with MNH's Yvonne Cresswell, focusing on the unique history of Jewish refugees held on the island.
The event will conclude with a Q&A session and consultations for those seeking advice on Holocaust-related family research.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the event.