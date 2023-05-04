Business owners affected by delays in a major quayside revamp are demanding compensation.
The East Quay highway refurbishment in Peel began last September and was due to finish at the end of this month, with the main section completed by Easter.
But while final resurfacing works are due to begin today (Tuesday) and be ready by May 26, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed the scheme will continue after TT and won’t now be fully complete until the end of August.
It has blamed ‘additional unforeseen works throughout construction’ that have caused the project to be extended.
Work on the section between House of Manannan and the boat park, which is officially part of East Quay but is also known as Station Quay, will start on June 12.
Quayside businesses say they have lost thousands of pounds in takings as a result of the disruption and delays.
Restaurateur Chris Franklin, who chairs the traders’ group, said: ‘I’m not against the works and I’m not someone who likes to whinge and moan but this is a complete farce.
‘On a sunny day it’s usually vibrant with a lot of passing trade. We obviously have a lot of elderly who venture around the area, a lot of coach parties etc. But it’s completely and utterly empty because the place is a building site.
‘My frustration looking out of my restaurant is that nothing is being done. There is not a single man to be seen.
‘They’ve not got enough staff on site to get the job done. It’s just not good and it’s just not fair.’
The Dining by Chris Franklin owner took over the restaurant in August last year and says takings are £15,000 to £20,000 down, based on the figures from the previous owner. He said the Creek Inn is looking at in excess of £40,000 of loss in takings.
Business owners are due to meet the town’s MHKs and a number of commissioners tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss their call for financial reimbursement.
Citing some of the issues encountered that led to the programmed works being delayed, the DoI said existing utility services ducts and pipework were unexpectedly found at an unsafe depth and required diverting deeper below the road.
Utility access chambers were found to have substandard and unsafe construction, and required partial or full reconstruction.
And the installation of new lighting columns and power pedestals had ‘proved more challenging than expected’, the DoI added.
A spokesman confirmed: ‘Additional unforeseen works throughout construction have caused the project to be extended, and it is now due to be fully complete by the end of August 2023.
‘The delays have caused the completion date to be moved back beyond TT 2023.
‘The sequencing of work had to be reassessed to minimise disruption and provide unrestricted access to the businesses, highway and quayside during the TT festival. A result of prioritising this work means work along East Quay west of the House of Manannan will start directly after TT 2023 and continue through to August 2023.’
The DoI insisted that despite the delays, the project costs are expected to remain within budget.
Paul Carey and Sons was appointed as the main contractor for the project which runs the whole length of East Quay from the road bridge to the footbridge and including Station Place, Weatherglass Corner and a section of Shore Road up to the pumping station.
It has involved the full reconstruction of the road, widened footways and new street lighting installed.
Businesses have expressed concern that parking spaces have been lost but the DoI says this will be offset by extra on-street parking in front of the boat park.
Highways liaison officer Andy Kneen said the current live elements of the scheme are all due to be finished by May 26 and fully reopened to the public.
He said Station Quay will be closed to traffic for the highway works but the pavements will remain open.
‘The last section of the scheme will be less impactive as no business fronts this section,’ he said.