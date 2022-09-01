Trading alliance holds summer garden party
BITA guests with classic car
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Chapter of BITA (British & Irish Trading Alliance) hosted a garden party at Ballacooiley Estate and Triskelion Polo Club, Ballaugh.
The focal point for the day was the Ramsey Crookall Cup polo tournament which featured teams from the Isle of Man and UK, including some former international players.
Visitors also enjoyed afternoon tea, horse-drawn carriage rides, provided by the Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled, a chance to learn croquet with expert guidance from Port St Mary Croquet Club, laser clay shooting and a luxury car display.
There was music as from Manx harpist Dr Christa McCartney and food from local businesses Wild Thyme and Foraging Vintners.
Brendon Kenny, chair of BITA’s Isle of Man Chapter, said: ‘It was a great day, and it built on the success of our Isle of Man three-day event in May which also allowed us to showcase the island both as a great place for business and as a tourist destination.’
Some of the funds raised by the event will go to Live At Home, the Family Library, and Manx Carriage 4 Disabled which were all represented at the event.
BITA welcomed guests from several off-island companies and used their visit to showcase the Isle of Man as an international business centre and a visitor destination.
Guests also included President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC and his wife Jackie, Chief Minister Alf Cannan MHK, Tim Johnston MHK, and BITA Isle of Man Chapter board members Caitriona Ellis, Jennie Thompson and Richard Corlett.
BITA was founded in 2012 and is a non-profit networking organisation that encourages its members to build relationships to generate business through educational and social events held in the UK, Ireland, and Isle of Man.
The organisation has regional chapters across the British Isles, including the Isle of Man chapter which was launched in 2018.
l For more information about BITA and the organisation’s Isle of Man Chapter go to https://bita.ie/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |