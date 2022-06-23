Traditional St Columba’s Day fair and parade returns

Arbory parish’s traditional annual fair, Laa Columb Killey, took place on Friday afternoon.

Based at the school field opposite Arbory School in Ballabeg, the popular community event opened with a parade from the Parish Hall to the fair field ahead of the official opening ceremony, which this year was performed but the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.

The day’s events also included bouncy castles, face painting and gardens and a scarecrow competitions for households in the parish.

There was also Manx country dancing and competition classes for garden produce, confectionery, craft and arts.

The day concluded with a ceilidh.