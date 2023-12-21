A major route on the A1 Peel to Douglas road is set to have extensive resurfacing work carried out in the new year.
The work, set to be undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure, will see the junction with Braddan Road to the junction with Saddle Road, Douglas be resurfaced, with the road to be shut and made one way for large periods of January.
The department has said it 'appreciates that this work is on one of the most heavily trafficked routes on the island and will have some impact on journey times' and that 'these plans have been developed after consultation with the emergency services and Bus Vannin in order that critical services can be maintained and that access to Noble's Hospital in particular is maintained at all times'.
Work will be carried out in stages to limit the congestion, with the week day set up starting on Wednesday, January 10 and will see the route be made one way in the direction of Peel.
The dates for these are Wednesday 10 to Friday 12, Monday 15 to Friday 19, Monday 22 to Friday 26 and Monday 29 to Wednesday 31.
The weekday phase will see the route be made one way until January 31 in the direction of Peel with access to Braddan Road at the Jubilee Oak roundabout, and central Douglas via Quarterbridge roundabout.
No traffic will be permitted to travel along Peel Road from the Quarterbridge roundabout. Those wishing to head west to Peel, Braddan and Noble's Hospital from central Douglas will be diverted to Saddle Road and then can either travel west or to Braddan Road over Braddan Bridge.
Access to Douglas Rugby Club in this first phase will be via Saddle Road and Braddan Bridge only.
There will be a temporary 20mph speed limit in place through the one way system between Braddan Bridge and Quarterbridge roundabout (Peel Road).
The weekend phase will see the road completely closed.
The dates for this work are Saturday 13 and Sunday 14, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 and Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.
During the weekend closure the whole of Braddan Bridge will be closed to resurface the carriageway at Jubilee Oak roundabout•
All traffic on the A1 Peel to Douglas Road from the west will be diverted up Saddle Road
Access to Nobles Hospital will be via Strang Road, Ballafletcher Road or Ballaoates Road only. There will be no access from the Jubilee Oak roundabout.
Access to Douglas Rugby Club will be from Quarterbridge. There will be no access to Braddan Bridge from this direction.
Traffic from the west will be diverted to Saddle Road and then can either travel west or to Braddan Road over Braddan Bridge.
The weight restriction on Strang Road will not be lifted. HGVs should access that area via Ballafletcher Road.
The DoI has said in order to facilitate increased traffic movement some parking provision on Saddle Road and Strang Road will be suspended.
The heritage trail, also known as the TT access road between Quarterbridge and Braddan Bridge will remain open to walkers, equestrians and cyclists only, however Emergency Services vehicles (only) will have access via this route through an agreed protocol.
The government department has also reminded the public that as well as the arrangements described above, the hospital can be accessed at all times without recourse to Braddan Bridge from North Douglas/Onchan, Ballafletcher Road, Ballaoates Road from the West and Braddan, Strang Road and Mount Rule Road.
For more information on this major work, you can visit the government website: www.gov.im.