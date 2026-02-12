According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Commissioners received correspondence from the charity asking if the mobile library could visit the parish on specific days each week.
The local authority said they first need to establish how many parish residents use the service before making a decision.
The library, previously known as The Family Library, was threatened with closure in July 2025. Following a number of fundraising campaigns, it is now run by the Manx Family Community Association, an independent charity.
Commissioners were told the annual cost to the local authority would be £500. Members said this would be ‘reasonable’ if there was sufficient usage within the parish.
Clerk Barry Kennedy said that if people stop paying for the service, it could cease to exist.
The board agreed to contact the charity to request figures on how many Jurby residents currently use the mobile library.
Also discussed at the meeting was an update on the Northern Civic Amenity Site.
The clerk confirmed an invoice had been received from the Department of Infrastructure for the parish’s final payment for 2025.
He added that no further information had been provided by the department regarding the future of the site.
A government tender process has been launched to appoint an operator for the facility.
In other business, commissioners granted Manx Whippy a licence to continue operating its ice cream van in the parish for a further two years. Commissioner Yasmin Cowell queried the length of the term, but the clerk confirmed that two years is the maximum permitted.
Jurby Commissioners will next meet on Monday, March 9.