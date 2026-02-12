Unite the Union has confirmed details of the planned industrial action to Manx Radio, amid an ongoing dispute over pay and contract issues.
In December 2025, drivers voted by a clear majority in favour of taking industrial action following negotiations over premium rates and the proposed modernisation of terms and conditions. Unite has previously said the dispute relates to pay and proposed reductions in established allowances.
At the time, then Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood told the House of Keys that talks facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service had taken place between the Department of Infrastructure and Unite.
Following that meeting, she said the union had agreed to hold off on proceeding with formal industrial action while ‘meaningful discussions’ continued.
The latest reports suggest those talks have now stalled.
According to the reports, drivers’ industrial action is set to begin on Saturday, February 21 and would last for 10 days.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Department of Infrastructure for further comment.